BJP accuses AAP of inaction over Mayapuri sealing drive

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) BJP Sunday accused the AAP government of inaction and inability to find workable solution to the traders' problems in conformity with the directions of the National Green Tribunal. BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said that pollution control was the sole responsibility of Delhi government and Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal "must rise from his slumber and take immediate action to provide relief to the traders by finding lasting solution acceptable to both traders and NGT."Gupta, also Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Delhi Vidhan Sabha, accused Kejriwal of dragging the matter and said the state government did not issue notice of action to the traders and straight away decided to act in hurry during the election days.Delhi BJP President, Manoj Tiwari, meanwhile, accused the state government of planning the incident."This incident was pre scripted that how it should be presented before the people. Arvind Kejriwal had already prepared a tweet and the Radio ad for this purpose," he said.He further said that the step taken for sealing in Mayapuri by Kejriwal was an unsuccessful attempt to malign the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 14 officials were injured after clashes broke out between the security personnel and scrap dealers during the sealing drive on Saturday. The drive was started by the Delhi Cantonment sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). PTI UK VIT RCJ