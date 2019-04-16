BJP accuses Congress of dividing the people

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday alleged it was in the Congress' DNA to divide the people, citing opposition party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's purported call to the Muslim community to unite to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At a press meeting here, the Bharatiya Janata Party played a video of Sidhu's speech in Araria in Bihar, where the Punjab minister is heard saying minorities in the country are the majority in Araria and if they vote unitedly, the Modi government will be "sorted out". Slamming the Congress,BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "It is part of the Congress' DNA to divide. It is not a new norm in this party." He attacked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her criticism of the saffron party over its interpretation of nationalism. How does Sidhu's call to 64 per cent of minorities in the area to unite, help the country, he asked. The Congress might have once played a role in the freedom movement but this party is now known for encouraging "tukde tukde gang" and is seeking evidence of the valour of soldiers, he alleged. The opposition's action has brought nationalism and national security to the centre stage of election campaigning, he said. PTI KR INDIND