BJP accuses Kumaraswamy of using official position to promote family

Bengaluru, Mar 11 (PTI) The Karnataka BJP on Monday accused Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of using his official position to cater to the needs of his "family business", amid his moves to induct his son into politics.The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) criticism of the chief minister on its Twitter handle comes at a time when Kumaraswamy is making all efforts to ensure his actor son Nikhil Kumaraswamy's victory from the party stronghold of Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming general election.The Janata Dal (Secular) has recently indicated that Nikhil would be the party candidate from Mandya.The JD(S) hit back at the BJP's tweet, accusing the saffron party of indulging in "Operation Kamala" and "poaching MLAs", which triggered a Twitter war between both parties."CM @hd_kumaraswamy in last 8 months.1st 2 Months - How to form govt, 3rd & 4th Month - How to help wife win elections, 5th & 6th Month - How to promote Son's movie, 7th & 8th Month - How to ensure Son win Mandya seat in MP election.CM seat is catering the needs of family business (sic)," the Karnataka BJP said in its tweet.Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha is the MLA from Ramanagara, the seat vacated by her husband as he chose Channapattana of the two seats he had contested and won in the May, 2018 state Assembly polls.Nikhil is likely to be pitted against Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, in Mandya.Sumalatha has made it clear that she would contest the upcoming polls from Mandya, which was earlier represented by Ambareesh, in spite of the Congress stating that the seat would go to its coalition partner, the JD(S).It is still not clear whether Sumalatha will be contesting the polls independently or will take the support of the BJP as the saffron party too is looking to increase its prospects in the Vokkaliga bastion, where it is a weak player.With Sumalatha seen as a strong contender, banking on her late husband's popularity in the region, it is a prestige battle for Kumaraswamy and the JD(S) to retain the seat as the district is dominated by the party which has all the seven Assembly constituencies in its kitty.The JD(S) and the Deve Gowda family have also come under criticism in the social media for their plans to field Nikhil from Mandya and another grandson, Prajwal Revanna, from Hassan.Prajwal is the son of Kumaraswamy's elder brother and PWD Minister H D Revanna.A social media campaign titled "Go back Nikhil" was also launched in Mandya a couple of days ago to oppose the "dynasty politics" of the Deve Gowda family.The BJP's tweet targeting the chief minister elicited a sharp reaction from the JD(S), which accused the saffron party of only being good at lying to the people of Karnataka, indulging in "Operation Kamala" and "poaching MLAs" in the last eight months."Last 8months of @BJP4Karnataka 1st month Trying to perform Operation Kamala.Next 3months trying to poach MLAs.Next 2months Approaching MLAs with money.7th Month Approached MLAs & got caught.8th Month recovering from the Operation.BJP is just good at lying to Karnataka (sic)," the JD(S) tweeted.Immediately reacting to this, the BJP accused the JD(S) of copying the party even while replying, despite having a creative film producer and best of drama artistes, an apparent dig at Kumaraswamy."When you have to copy us even while replying, despite having a creative movie producer & best of drama artists, then it speaks volumes," the saffron party tweeted.Kumaraswamy has been into film production and distribution.The JD(S) hit back in another tweet, saying, "Ever heard of "tasting of your own medicine"? And speaking of drama artists, we've the best one sitting in @PMOIndia.So, you've got that covered."