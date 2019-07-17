BJP accuses Punjab govt of not releasing funds for SC students post matric scholarship

Amritsar, Jul 17 (PTI) The BJP Wednesday accused the Punjab government of not releasing funds for the Post Matric Scholarship for Scheduled Caste students scheme and alleged it was "playing with the future of SC students". BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh has raised the non-distribution of funds for the scheme with Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot, according to a release. Even though Punjab has 33 per cent SC population, the state government has not cared to disburse funds under the Post Matric Scholarship for SC students scheme for 2016-17 and 2017-18, Chugh alleged. "Due to the apathetic and insensitive attitude of the government, thousands of SC students have been forced to leave studies midway. The state government is playing with future of SC students. "The union minister informed me that the Union government sent funds to the state government for the years 2016-17 and 2017-18. But the state government has not sent utilisation certificates regarding the Rs 1,286-crore it received for the scheme," he said. Chugh, who is he party's co-incharge of Delhi, said it was compulsory for the state governments to send utilisation certificates for the grants they received from the Centre. The BJP leader said due to non-distribution of funds, many colleges were facing "financial crisis". Chugh urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to take appropriate steps to resolve the issue. PTI JMS CHS INDIND