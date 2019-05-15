BJP alleges 'conspiracy' by TMC to eliminate Amit Shah

Shimla, May 15 (PTI) BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday alleged that the violence during a road show by Amit Shah in Kolkata was a conspiracy by the Trinamool Congress to eliminate the BJP chief. "TMC hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Amit Shah. Had CRPF jawans not saved him, he would have been eliminated," the BJP spokesperson told reporters here. BJP and TMC supporters clashed on the streets of Kolkata during a massive road show on Tuesday of Shah who had to cut short the event mid-way due to the violence. The violence apparently began after suspected TMC supporters hurled stones at the BJP convoy from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College. Furious BJP workers retaliated and during the clash a bust of polymath and philosopher Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar inside the campus was damaged. The BJP and the TMC on Wednesday blamed each other for the incident. At a press conference in Delhi, Shah said it would have been difficult for him to survive the attack on his convoy but for the security of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). PTI DJI RTRTRT