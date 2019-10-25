BJP allies with JJP, regional party to get Dy CM post: Shah

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The BJP is all set to form a new government in Haryana after clinching an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party, which has won 10 seats in the 90-member assembly, by giving it the post of deputy chief minister.BJP president Amit Shah announced at a press conference, held with JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, that the chief minister will be from his party and the deputy chief minister from the regional party.Incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to be elected the BJP legislative party leader at a meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday and will then stake claim before the governor to form the government. Chautala is likely to be his deputy, sources said."Going by the mandate of the voters of Haryana, leaders of both parties have decided that BJP and JJP will form the government together. The chief minister will be from the BJP and deputy chief minister will be from the JJP," Shah told reporters.The alliance is in line with the "spirit" of people's mandate, he added. Shah and Chautala were also joined by Khattar and other BJP leaders at the press conference. Chautala said that his party believed the alliance was necessary for stability in Haryana. Top BJP leaders moved swiftly since Thursday night to cobble together a majority in the 90-member Haryana Assembly after the party's tally fell to 40 in the state, six short of the majority mark. Seven independent MLAs also pledged their support to the party.The BJP's decision to win over Chautala underlines its quest to placate Jats, a dominant community in the state who are believed to have voted mostly against the saffron party in the recent polls, to ensure a smooth run of its government.It will also ensure that it will not have to depend on independent MLAs for its government's survival. PTI JTR KR ZMN