BJP announces candidates for 4 UP seats

Lucknow Apr 6 (PTI) The BJP announced four Lok Sabha candidates for Uttar Pradeah on Saturday, fielding new faces in Banda and Jhansi seats. The party announced the candidature of Anurag Sharma from Jhansi in place of 59-year-old Uma Bharti, who herself decided not to contest and instead work for the party. The BJP also decided to drop sitting Banda MP Bhairon Prasad Misra and fielded R K Patel, a party spokesman here said. Besides the party reposed faith in Neelam Sonekar, the incumbent from Lalganj (Azamgarh), the spokesman said, adding former chairperson of zila panchayat Kesari Devi Patel will contest from Phoolpur seat in Prayagraj.