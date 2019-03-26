BJP announces names of 4 more LS candidates, fields Sanat Gadtia against Naveen Patnaik in Bijepur

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The BJP Monday released names of four more Lok Sabha election candidates and announced its nominee for Odisha's Bijepur assembly constituency, the second seat from where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contesting the state polls. With this list, the party has announced names of 310 candidates for the general elections.Two Lok Sabha poll candidates are for Karnataka and one each for Assam and Uttar Pradesh. In Karnataka, the BJP has fielded Ashawat Narain from Bangalore Rural and Tejaswi Surya from Bangalore South.Rajveer Singh Balmiki has been fielded from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras (SC) Lok Sabha seat and Rupak Sharma from Nowgong in AssamBJP's Sanat Gadtia will contest against Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik in Bijepur in the Odisha polls, which will be held simultaneously in the state with the parliamentary elections.Patnaik, who is seeking a fifth consecutive term in office, is fighting the assembly polls from his home turf Hinjli and a second seat, Bijepur, in western Odisha. PTI JTR ANBANB