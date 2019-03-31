scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

BJP announces names of 4 more LS candidates in Gujarat

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The BJP Sunday announced names of four more Lok Sabha candidates for Gujarat.With this, the party has announced the names of 371 candidates so far.The seven phased general elections will be held in seven phases starting from April 11. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.The BJP had earlier nominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow. Party chief Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, where L K Advani is the sitting MP. PTI JTR NSDNSD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos