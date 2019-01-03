BJP appoints central observers for election of legislature party leaders in MP, Rajasthan

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The BJP parliamentary board Thursday appointed central observers, including union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Thaawarchand Gehlot, for the election of leaders of its legislature party in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The party selected Singh and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe for Madhya Pradesh, Jaitley and Avinash Rai Khanna for Rajasthan, and Gehlot and Anil Jain for Chhattisgarh, senior party leader J P Nadda told reporters. Sahasrabuddhe, Khanna and Jain are party in-charges for their respective states. The party lost the assembly elections in the three states to the Congress last month. Party leaders said this was the main agenda of the parliamentary board meeting. Dates for the legislature party meetings in the states will be decided later, they added. PTI KR SMNSMN