BJP appoints convener, co-convener for membership drive in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal and former East Delhi mayor Harsh Malhotra have been appointed as convener and co-convener for the party's membership drive in the national capital. The appointments were made by Shivraj Singh Chauhan, former MP Chief Minister and in-charge of the national membership campaign, Chahal said. Training sessions of IT teams of the party will be held across the country on June 19 for undertaking the membership exercise. All the district unit in-charges of the membership drive will be appointed by June 25. There are currently around 32 lakh registered BJP workers in the national capital. The party aims to increase the number by 20 per cent during the campaign. The drive will begin on July 6. "There is emphasis on states which are going for Assembly polls in coming months, including Delhi. We are looking to bring into party fold more dedicated workers to ensure that the party wins the coming Assembly elections," Chahal said. Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP nominated its candidates for the posts of chairperson of standing committees in three municipal corporations ruled by it. PTI VIT BUN SMNSMN