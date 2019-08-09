BJP appoints Javadekar, Tomar and Yadav as poll in-charges for Delhi, Hry, Maharashtra

(Eds: Updating with more inputs) New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP on Friday appointed Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar, and party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav as its poll in-charges for Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra respectively.According to a statement issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it has appointed its vice-president O P Mathur as poll in-charge for Jharkhand.Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are slated for later this year, while elections in Delhi are due early 2020.The party has relied on its experienced political mangers to steer the ship in these four poll-bound states, of which the BJP is in power in three.The BJP has also appointed two co-incharges Nityanand Rai and Hardeep Singh Puri to assist Javadekar in Delhi, where BJP could won only 3 out of the 70 assembly seats in the last assembly elections.On his appointment, Javadekar, who was earlier in-charge of assembly polls and Lok sabha elections for Rajasthan, said he will discharge his responsibility with dedication and will prepare plans for the Delhi polls after consulting party president and other leaders concerned.For Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana too, the BJP has appointed co-incharges. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and OBC leader Keshav Prasad Maurya long with Karnataka leader Laxman Sevadi will be co-incharges for Maharashtra polls.Tomar will be assisted by Bhupendra Singh a jat leader from Haryana, in handling election related affairs in the state. Jats have a sizeable population in Haryana. BJP leader and a minister in Bihar's NDA government Nand Kishore Yadav will be co-incharge assisting Mathur in Jharkhand. PTI KR/JTRs NSDNSD