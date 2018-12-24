BJP approaches SC seeking permission to hold Rath Yatra in WB

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The BJP on Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to hold its Rath Yatra in West Bengal.The party has challenged the order of the division bench of the Calcutta High Court which had set aside the order of a single judge allowing the Rath Yatra. An official of the apex court registry said it has received an appeal from the BJP against the high court division bench's order.The officials said the petition is under scrutiny.The BJP has sought an urgent hearing of its special leave petition. PTI RKS ABA ANBANB