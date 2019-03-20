BJP asks EC to take strong deterrent action against AAP for violating poll code

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A delegation of Delhi BJP Wednesday met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and demanded "strong deterrent action" against the Aam Aadmi Party for violating the model code of conduct by allegedly playing the religious card to disturb communal harmony. The delegation comprising the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta, party MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri and other leaders including Subhash Arya, Subhash Sachdeva and Rajiv Babbar submitted a memorandum against the "misinformation campaign" by the AAP through its call centres. "We submitted a memorandum against efforts of the AAP to disturb communal harmony, peace and goodwill by playing the religious card. More than a dozen complaints and three CDs against call centres were also submitted."We demanded a strong deterrent action against AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders," Gupta said. He claimed that the Election Commission has assured necessary action. Gupta said the BJP will shortly call upon the Delhi police commissioner to ensure that the action against call centres spreading misinformation is taken to its logical conclusion. The BJP had earlier accused the AAP of running call centres to spread its "misinformation campaign". Talking to reporters, Bidhuri said the AAP was trying to create rift among different communities. Referring to a tweet made by AAP's South Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Raghav Chadha, Bidhuri said he used a picture of a cow and a calf at the door of a house to hurt religious sentiments.On Sunday, the Delhi BJP requested the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi to appoint special observers at mosques to prevent any attempt to influence voters on "religious lines" during the Lok Sabha election.In a letter, its legal department convener Neeraj cited alleged attempts by some AAP leaders to polarise voters on religious lines and requested the CEO to appoint special observers at mosques. PTI NIT PR PR TDSTDS