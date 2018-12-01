BJP attack on Rahul sign of party's nervousness over polls: Congress

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Congress Saturday said the BJP is attacking Rahul Gandhi for its remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Hindutva as it is nervous about losing the assembly elections. Gandhi on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi what kind of Hindu he is when he "does not understand" the foundation of Hinduism, prompting a strong retort from senior BJP leaders. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she wished the day won't come when people have to learn the meaning of Hinduism from Gandhi. She said the Congress president himself and the party are confused about his religion and caste. "There can be no better characterisation or manifestation of their nervousness, AlICC spokesperson Manish Tewari hit back, asserting if this was not so the BJP would not be talking about Gandhis personal faith. The Congress leader asked if the Gandhi was not entitled to the view that the prime minister does not understand the essence of Hinduism. "We are still not living in a dictatorship. There is still freedom of speech and expression in this country, but the Prime Minister and his ministers do not believe in that. They believe that only they have the right to talk and that is the fundamental problem of the past 53 months," he added. Tewari also accused the prime minister of bringing the political discourse in the country to its lowest ebb. He said Modi should adhere to the advice of his predecessor Manmohan Singh on upholding the dignity of the office he occupies. PTI PR SKC PR ASHASH