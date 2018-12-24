BJP attacked our youth activists in Odisha: Cong

New Delhi, Dec 24(PTI) The Youth Congress (IYC) alleged its activists had been attacked by members of the BJP in Odisha on Monday. No reaction was available as of now from the BJP. The IYC's nationwide "Yuva Kranti Yatra" was started this month from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. The 'yatra', launched in the run up to Lok Sabha elections next year, will cover all the states and reach New Delhi in the last week of January. "The attack on Youth Congress Yatra comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was himself in Odisha. The participants of the 'yatra' were pelted with stones by BJP goons in which many Congress activists and a driver were injured," alleged IYC spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey. This clearly shows the BJP's frustration, he charged. The Youth Congress through this 'yatra' intends to "expose the Modi governments false promises" on development, he said. "We will not tolerate this and BJP must understand that violence has no place in a democratic set-up like India," Youth Congress president Keshav Yadav, who is leading the yatra, said in a statement. The "attack" on Youth Congress Yatra exposes the true nature of the BJP which has always supported "violence and destruction", said vice president of the outfit Srinivas BV. PTI VIT VIT INDIND