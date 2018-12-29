BJP attacks Cong leadership over Michel's statement to ED

(Eds: Adding Prasad's reaction) New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The BJP Saturday seized on ED's statement in court that AgustaWestland case accused Christian Michel had made a reference to "Mrs Gandhi" and the "son of an Italian lady" during its probe and attacked the Gandhi family, alleging that the truth about it is coming out now. Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Prasad accused him of showering Prime Minister Narendra Modi with abuses and asserted that "today is the time for the Gandhi family to explain" following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) statement in court. The Congress has rejected the charge, saying the central government has been using agencies to implicate the Gandhi family. In a sharp attack, Javadekar told reporters that the statement of Michel, who is accused of being a middleman and is under arrest, points to one family which, he claimed, has now been caught. "The ED's disclosure in the court has made it clear that truth can no longer be suppressed. The truth about the Congress and Sonia Gandhi and Rahul is coming out before the people. The people will give the Congress a befitting reply," he said. The country was earlier aware of two words, "family" and "AP", about the VVIP chopper case but Michel has now taken a few more names by referring to "Mrs Gandhi, big man, son of Italian lady, party leader and R", Javadekar said. Prasad claimed Michel was a very key player in the case who was brought to India with due deportation process. "He has taken Sonia ji's name and also given indication about Rahul Gandhi in a chit passed to his lawyer. The raajdar (one carrying secrets), Michel, is disclosing the involvement of others. Today is the time for the Gandhi family to explain. As far as the Congress is concerned no deal is complete without a deal," he claimed. Referring to Rahul Gandhi's attacks on Modi over Rafale in which he also used the thief barb at him, Prasad said the Congress president showered abuses at the prime minister who, he asserted, is an epitome of integrity and honesty. Rahul Gandhi should now explain his position on Michel's statement, he said. With the Congress accusing the government of pressuring investigation agencies to implicate the Gandhi family, Prasad claimed the Congress had caged them but they are now allowed to do a fair job. Javadekar said the UPA government "looted" the county and also compromised with the national security. "The Congress never finalised a transaction without a middleman. While it is busy in saving the likes of Michel, the Narendra Modi government is working to save the country's money and bring back what was looted earlier," he said. The BJP had accused the Congress of providing lawyers to Michel. The Congress had removed a party functionary after he appeared as a lawyer for the citizen of the United Kingdom. Javadekar also described the Congress' attack on the government as a case of "thief making noises" and claimed that Michel had also spoken about the public sector firm, HAL, being removed from the Rafala contract during the UPA rule. PTI KR AAR