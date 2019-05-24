BJP bags seven LS seats in Assam, Cong wins three

Guwahati, May 24 (PTI) The BJP has won seven seats and is leading in two others, while the Congress bagged three and the AIUDF one of Assam's 14 Lok Sabha constituencies as the counting of votes continued well past midnight.The saffron party retained the Jorhat and Dibrugarh constituencies, while wresting the Silchar and Karimganj seats from the Congress and the AIUDF respectively.Dibrugarh's sitting BJP MP Rameswar Teli won by the highest margin of 3,64,566 votes in the state over former Union minister and Congress candidate Paban Singh Ghatowar.Gaurav Gogoi, the sitting Congress MP in Kaliabor constituency and son of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, won by a huge margin of 2,09,994 votes against Moni Madhab Mahanta of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the ruling BJP.In Jorhat, state Power Minister Topon Kumar Gogoi defeated former Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain by 82,653 votes.The BJP snatched both the Silchar and the Karimganj seats in the linguistically and demographically sensitive Barak valley.All India Mahila Congress president and sitting MP from Silchar, Sushmita Dev faced defeat in the hands of BJP's first timer Rajdeep Roy, who won by 81,596 votes.AIUDF's sitting MP Radheshyam Biswas lost to Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Kripanath Mallah by 38,389 votes in the Karimganj seat in the Barak valley.BJP candidate Pallab Lochan Das won the Tezpur seat, beating M G V K Bhanu of the Congress by 2,42,841 votes.In the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency, Queen Oja of the BJP beat Bobbeeta Sharma of the Congress by 3,45,606 votes.The BJP's Horen Sing Bey defeated Biren Singh Engti of the Congress in the Autonomous District by 2,39,626 votes.The AIUDF won the Dhubri seat, with party candidate Badruddin Ajmal beating Congress' Abu Taher Bepari by a margin of 226258 votes.Congress' Abdul Khaleque beat Kumar Deepak Das of the Asom Gana Parishad by a margin of 1,40,307 votes in the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat.In the Nowgong parliamentary constituency, Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi won by a margin of 16,752 votes, defeating Rupak Sharma of the BJP.The BJP is leading in Lakhimpur and Mangaldoi seats, while sitting Independent MP Naba Kumar Sarania is ahead in the Kokrajhar parliamentary constituency. PTI TR DG ESB IJT