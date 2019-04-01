BJP begins final round of campaigning in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Apr 1 (PTI) The ruling BJP began the last round of campaigning on Monday for the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand going to polls on April 11 with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressing a slew of rallies in Pithoragarh, Gopeshwar, Kotdwar and Jhabrera. Some BJP star campaigners will be addressing poll rallies in different parts of the state over the next few days, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party leaders Shanawaz Hussain, Uma Bharti and Smriti Irani, said Pradesh Party vice president Jyoti Prasad Gairola. BJP president Amit Shah will address a rally in Uttarkashi on April 3 while senior party leader Shahnawaz Hussain will address a series of rallies in Sahaspur, Bhagwanpur and Dharampur on the same day. Adityanatah will address rallies in Kashipur and Roorkee on April 4 and the prime minister will hold a rally at the Parade Ground here on April 5, Gairola said. Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani, former Union minister Uma Bharti and ex-chief ministers Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and Vijay Bahuguna are also scheduled to address a series of rallies at different places in the state over the next few days, Gairola said. A total of 210 public meetings and rallies are to be held in the state, out of which Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has already addressed around 32, he said. PTI ALM SNESNE