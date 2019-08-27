BJP believes in 'karyakartavad, others in 'parivarvad': Nadda

Chandigarh, Aug 27 (PTI) BJP working president J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that his party is the only one in the country giving primacy to its workers with many of its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emerging from amongst them, in contrary to other parties banking upon "dynasty".Addressing party workers in Ambala, Nadda said there are hundreds of political parties registered with the Election Commission of India, with some of them recognised as state parties and a few as national ones, but none of them, except the BJP which gives primacy to its workers.All these outfits are either connected with a dynasty, individual or family. The BJP is the only party with nothing like 'parivarvad.' Here we only have 'karyakartavaad'. For us, worker is supreme, he said. To drive home his point, Nadda cited the examples of several top leaders of the party, including Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who, he said, were all once ordinary party workers.Nadda also pointed towards many BJP leaders, including Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state leaders Anil Jain and Subhash Barala and Haryana Minister Anil Vij, present in the function, and said, None of us come from any political background, we were ordinary workers, we are and we will be so.Nadda was addressing the party function at Ambala, ahead of the state assembly polls, due in October.The BJP has set a target of winning more than 75 seats in the 90-member Haryana House, in which its present strength is 48.The BJP working president opened his speech, lamented that the party recently lost its stalwarts like former Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley and said their contributions to nation-building and strengthening the party can never be forgotten.Addressing the gathering, Tomar, who is the BJP's poll in-charge for Haryana, said even the opposition is admitting that state Chief Minister M L Khattar's regime is an honest one and has given a clean administration to the state.On scrapping of the Article 370 by the Modi government, Tomar said even former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had once said a day will come when the BJP on the basis of its full majority will scrap the Jammu and Kashmir's special status."Atal ji had once said a day will come when we will get majority and scrap the Article 370, he said.People say parties generally work on such issues when the elections are round the corner. The BJP, however, never considered issues like Article 370, Uniform Civil Code, Ram Temple as political issues or issues to garner votes. There were no elections around, but Modi government scrapped Article 370 within 100 days of its resuming power," he said.PTI SUN VSD RAXRAX