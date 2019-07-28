BJP calls J&K core group meeting to discuss political atmosphere in state

(Eds: Updating story) New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The BJP has called a meeting of its Jammu and Kashmir unit's core group on Tuesday to discuss the political atmosphere in the state and also the party's preparedness for assembly elections whenever they are held. Party sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also attend the meeting.The sources said Union minister Jitendra Singh, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav and its state unit president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders from the state will attend, besides the party's national working president JP Nadda. Earlier, Madhav, who is the party's pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir, had urged the Election Commission to hold polls in the state this year.The state BJP has asserted that it is ready for elections anytime, with its general secretary Narinder Singh saying that there is still enough time left for the EC to hold polls this year. In 2014, the state polls were held in November-December.Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President's Rule. It was extended for one more term of six months beginning July 3. PTI JTR KR AAR