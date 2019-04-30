BJP candidate from Bhadohi booked for making derogatory statements: police

Bhadohi, Apr 30 (PTI) A case has been registered against Ramesh Bind, the BJP candidate from Bhadohi, for allegedly making derogatory statements and inciting communal passion, police said Tuesday.Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said, "Following a complaint filed by Brahman Yuvjan Sabha, a case has been registered against Ramesh Bind at Gopiganj police station."The complainant has alleged that a video of the BJP candidate has gone viral, in which he is seen using derogatory words for the Brahmin community.The SP also said prima facie the voice in the video matches with that of the BJP candidate."The video dates back to days, when the nominations were not filed, hence it does not amount to violation of model code of conduct," District Election Officer Rajendra Prasad said. PTI CORR NAV ABHABH