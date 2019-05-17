BJP candidate's car attacked in Panaji

Panaji, May 17 (PTI) Two unidentified men Thursday midnight attacked a car in which BJP candidate Siddharth Kunkolienkar, who is contesting the bypoll for Panaji Assembly constituency, was travelling. As per the complaint filed at Panaji police station, the incident took place at Mala locality in the Panaji Assembly constituency when Kunkolienkar was returned after visiting a temple. "Two youths who were wearing helmets and standing on the roadside suddenly attacked the car in which I was travelling. They threw bottles on the car before fleeing on a motorcycle," Kunkolienkar claimed. A senior police officer said the complaint was registered against unknown persons and search is on to track them on the basis of the description provided by Kunkolienkar. Bypoll to the Panaji Assembly seat, which fell vacant following the demise of siting MLA and then Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on March 17, will be held on May 19. PTI RPS CK