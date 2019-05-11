BJP candidates 'fooling' people to make Modi win again: Udit Raj

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) BJP's Lok Sabha candidates are asking for votes only for Narendra Modi and "fooling" the people to make him win again, sitting North West Delhi MP Udit Raj, who recently moved to the Congress from the saffron party, alleged Saturday. They are asking for votes neither for themselves nor for the party, but only for Prime Minister Modi, claimed Raj, who joined the Congress after he was not given a ticket by the BJP. BJP leaders are "fooling the people to make Modi win, which actually means that Modi will win and people will lose", he claimed in a statement, a day before polling in Delhi. "In such a situation, neither the qualification of a candidate nor the future development plan for the people is needed. "The issues of electricity, water, employment, health, education, police, traffic, inflation etc. are the responsibility of the MP, doesn't the public want these facilities or development?" he asked.The seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital go to polls on Sunday. Raj's spokesperson C L Maurya claimed that the BJP has brought Congress leader Rajkumar Chauhan because of the anger brewing in the Dalit community after the BJP denied Raj a ticket.Chauhan was brought in a last ditch effort to contain the anger of the Dalit community against the BJP, he claimed.The BJP would lose all seven seats in Delhi because of the anger members of the community, Maurya said. PTI UZM UZM ANBANB