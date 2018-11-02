BJP challenging the Constitution on Sabarimala issue: CPI(M)

Kochi/Kottayam, Nov 2 (PTI) Accusing the BJP of challenging the Constitution on the Sabarimala issue, ruling CPI(M) Friday said people of Kerala would "isolate" the saffron party, which has launched an agitation against the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple. "BJP is trying to utilise Sabarimala for their politicalinterests," CPI(M) state secretariat member P Rajeev said, aday after BJP and various Hindu outfits decided to intensifyprotests against the Left government's move to implement theapex court order. "They are challenging the Constitution and the apex courtof the country. But the people of Kerala will isolate them",he said. BJP had yesterday alleged that the CPI(M), armed with theverdict, was trying to persuade its women cadres to visit theshrine to break its centuries' old customs when the templedoors open for the pilgrimage season commencing this month. BJP's state unit chief P S Sreedharan Pillai had alsoaccused the state government of trying to "destroy theuniqueness" of the shrine, where customs prevent women in the age group of 10 and 50 from offering prayers. Meanwhile, Nair Service Society (NSS), an outfit ofKerala's influential Nair community, Friday came down heavilyon the LDF government over the issue, accusing it of trying todivide Hindu society, which is on the path of agitation againstthe government's decision to implement the apex court order. NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair said that in themidst of the united fight over the Sabarimala issue, thegovernment introduced certain rules to provide 10 per centreservation for forward communities and 40 per cent for SC/ST and backward communities in providing jobs in Devaswom Boards. "The new reservation rules were introduced with the aimof dividing Hindus as the government knows very well thatthere are certain issues between various communities over the reservation policy," Nair said in a statement. He said protecting the customs and faith of the Sabarimala temple was more important for the NSS than implementing reservation in Devaswom Board jobs. Kerala had witnessed widespread protests by devotees after the state government made it clear that it was bound toimplement the top court's verdict on entry of women of allages into the shrine. The shrine had witnessed high drama after around a dozen women in the 10-50 age group were prevented by protesting devotees from entering it after the temple doors were opened for monthly pujas between October 17 and 22. PTI COR TGB APR RCJ