BJP colluding with Delhi Police in hatching conspiracy to attack CM: Sisodia

(Eds: Adding more reactions) New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The BJP, in collusion with Delhi Police, is hatching a conspiracy to attack the chief minister, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged Tuesday after a man flung chilli powder at Arvind Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat.Sisodia said the party and its members are not going to be cowed by the BJP's "petty" tactics.The Aam Aadmi Party has described the incident as "politically motivated" and alleged that the attacker was associated with a BJP leader of Naraina area."The attack surprisingly took place at a high security area. A series of attacks have taken place on the chief minister. Recently, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, along with BJP goons, managed to reach near the stage during the inauguration of the Signature bridge and water bottles were thrown at him," Sisodia said.He said the chief minister was safe and did not sustain any physical harm.Sisodia also slammed Delhi Police over security measures and questioned what would have happened if the man had a weapon instead of the red chilli powder."The BJP in collusion with Delhi Police is hatching a conspiracy to attack the chief minister," Sisodia told reporters here."We are not scared of BJP's goons," he added.AAP's Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai said the party would hold a protest against the attack outside the BJP headquarters on Wednesday.Party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that police were trying to water down the seriousness of the attack on the chief minister. He claimed that the attacker was associated with a BJP leader from Narayana."Delhi Police SHO tried to plant in Media "There was no attack, chilli packet just fell on the floor inadvertently". Now you can imagine how deep rooted the conspiracy is," Bhardwaj said in a tweet.The Delhi government later issued a rejoinder, accusing the Delhi Police of "lying on record" about the "premeditated attack" on the Delhi CM inside the Secretariat."The security of the Delhi Secretariat is the responsibility of Delhi Police and there have been numerous incidents of security breaches in the recent past. Instead of owning up its serious lapses, the Delhi Police is spreading lies under political pressure," government said.The government will explore all legal options to deal with the situation, it said.Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha claimed to be an eye witness of the incident and said the attacker tried to throw red chilli powder into Kejriwal's eyes and physically assault him.Chadha said he was following Kejriwal alongside his personal secretary after a meeting in his chamber on the third floor of the Delhi Secretariat."Shockingly, he walked right up to the chief minister without being intercepted by any security personnel. He tried to attack the chief minister by snatching his glasses, trying to throw red chili powder into his eyes and physically assault him," he said in a statement.The accused Anil Kumar, whose Aadhaar card has been recovered, brought the chilli powder to the secretariat in packets of 'khaini', or chewing tobacco, officials said.After throwing red pepper powder on Kejriwal, Kumar threatened to shoot him after he comes out of jail, an official recounted. The attack took place outside the chief minister's chamber on the third floor when he was leaving for lunch.The Delhi BJP chief said such incidents "cannot be tolerated or justified by anybody". "This calls for a high-level probe," Tiwari added. PTI VIT TDS IJT