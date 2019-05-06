BJP complains to EC against Akhilesh over children in campaign

Lucknow, May 6 (PTI) The BJP lodged a complaint against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday for allegedly deploying two minor boys for campaigning in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district. In a statement, state BJP vice-president J P S Rathore said the complaint had been submitted to the state chief electoral officer that Yadav had deployed two minor boys, which on whose bodies campaign material of the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party was written. Rathore said it amounted to violation of the model code of conduct, describing it as "inhuman" and "cruel". "Under the scorching sun, where adults find it difficult to stand, two innocent boys were forced to stand for a few bucks. This is the disgusting face of the SP and the BSP," he said. In the letter, Rathore urged the Election Commission to take stringent action against Yadav so that it acts as a deterrent and sends a message to all the political parties. PTI NAVHMB