BJP condemns killing of RSS leader, PSO in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Apr 9 (PTI) The BJP Tuesday condemned the killing of an RSS leader and his security guard in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town and said the incident was part of a well planned strategy to restart terror activities in the region.BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta said the "selective" killing of Hindu leaders in the region can lead to migration. He demanded a review of the security situation.RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his personal security officer Rajinderwere killed when a militant opened fire at a health centre in the communally sensitive area, officials said.Sharma and Rajinder had gone to a health centre in Kishtwar."The incident should serve as an eye opener for the security forces and the Governor administration," Gupta said addressing an election rally at Gangyal near here.Condemning the killings in the broad daylight, he said there is a need for upgradation of Village District Committees (VDCs) in the entire erstwhile Doda district and demanded handing over the area to the Army for neutralising militants."This is a well planned strategy of the pro-Pakistan Hurriyat and its allies to restart terror activities in the area," the BJP leader said, adding he had demanded for strengthening VDCs functional in the area after killing of Parihar brothers in November last year.He said there was a need to conduct security review of all the leaders and the families which "fought against the anti-national forces"in the region over the past three decades.BJP national vice-president and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna too condemned the killings. He said, "Sharma was a nationalist who had been raising voice against the anti-national elements in erstwhile Doda and worked to strengthen the nationalist forces, besides inducing a sense of security in minorities"."In his martyrdom, the state has lost the torch bearer of patriotism and the loss is irreparable," he said in a statement here.Khanna stressed upon the state administration to launch massive search operation to nab the culprits and take every effective step to ensure the security of the minorities in remote and far-flung areas of Jammu province and other parts of the state. PTI TAS DPB