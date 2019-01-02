BJP condemns Rajasthan minister for her caste remarks

(Eds: Minor edits throughout) Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) The Rajasthan BJP has condemned a state minister's remark that her first priority was to work for her caste and then the larger society, saying it reflected the narrow-mindedness of the Congress party. What the minister has said is an example of narrow-mindedness and reflects the thought of the Congress party. Works are not done on the lines of caste in the government, BJP state president Madan Lal Saini said. Speaking at a function in Alwar on Sunday, the Rajasthan Minister of State for Women and Child Development Mamta Bhupesh had said that priority for her was to work first for caste, then community and then all communities.I want to assure you that (if) I am needed, I will not turn my back to you because my priority is to work first for my caste, then community and then all communities and everyone, she said.Bhupesh also said that there are several schemes in her department which can benefit them (the people).The minister, an SC who is the lone woman in the newly formed Ashok Gehlot government, was not available for comments. PTI SDA TVS VJVJ