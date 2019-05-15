BJP condemns violence at Shah's rally in WB, hands over representation to Raj Guv

Jaipur, May 15 (PTI) The BJP's Rajasthan unit on Wednesday condemned violence at the party president Amit Shah's election rally in West Bengal and handed over a representation to Governor Kalyan Singh here against the incident. BJP and TMC supporters clashed on the streets of Kolkata on Tuesday, during a massive roadshow of Shah who had to cut short the event mid-way due to the violence."West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is functioning like this due to her dictatorial attitude. For her, this (fight) is about forthcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, it is not about Lok Sabha elections and she has done wrong," BJP state president Madan Lal Saini said.He said people of West Bengal will give a fitting reply to the violence in the polling on May 19. Saini led the delegation comprising former BJP state president Ashok Parnami, MLA Kalicharan Saraf, Rajya Sabha MP Ramkumar Verma and others, and handed over the representation, which is addressed to the President, to the Governor. Earlier Wednesday, BJP chief Amit Shah in New Delhi blamed West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress for violence during his roadshow in Kolkata and accused the Election Commission of "double standards" for remaining a "mute spectator" to rigging and violation of the poll code in the state.He rejected TMC's allegation that BJP workers vandalised a bust of educationist and social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, claiming the regional party was behind it. PTI SDA RCJ