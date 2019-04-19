BJP conspiring to weaken SBSP in UP: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Ballia (UP), Apr 19 (PTI) Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar Friday accused the BJP of conspiring to weaken his party by bringing the Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhar Sangathan in the electoral fray.An ally of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, the SBSP has decided to go alone in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the state and has released a list of 39 candidates."The BJP is indirectly fielding candidates from Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhar Sangathan in order to weaken my party in the ongoing elections," Rajbhar told newspersons here.The ABRS had on Thursday announced candidates on 17 parliamentary seats, especially in the eastern region of Uttar Pradesh.The Rajbhars, who constitute 20 per cent of the Purvanchal population, are regarded as the second politically dominating community to reckon with after the Yadavs in eastern part of the state.The Minister for Backward Welfare and Divyanjan Empowerment in the Yogi Adityanath government, said that the BJP is under the impression that it will win all the 80 seats in the state and 400 seats in the country but the reality will be known on May 23.He reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted him to contest on their election symbol.Rajbhar had on Tuesday said that the seat-sharing talks with the BJP remained unsuccessful and that his party will contest from Varanasi, Lucknow and Gorakhpur, the seats from where the BJP has fielded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath respectively.Rajbhar said he was ready to resign from the cabinet but his resignation was not being accepted.The SBSP had won four seats in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. PTI COR SAB MKJ RHLRHL