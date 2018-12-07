BJP convenes emergency meeting after Rath Yatra uncertainty

Coochbehar (WB), Dec 7 (PTI) The BJP leadership onFriday convened an emergency meeting here to discuss thefuture course of action after uncertainty loomed over theparty's Rath Yatra programme here.The Calcutta High Court had on Thursday refused permission to the BJP for holding a 'Rath Yatra' in Coochbehar, which was to be flagged off by party president Amit Shah on Friday, after the West Bengal government refused to allow the event saying it may cause communal tension.The BJP had decided to put on hold Shah's proposedrally and the Rath Yatra, saying it will wait for the finalorder from the high court, which will now hear an appeal bythe saffron party at 12.30 pm.The emergency meeting that started at around 10.30 amis being attended by BJP national general secretary KailashVijayvargiya, along with other senior party leaders such asArvind Menon, Shiv Prakash, Dilip Ghosh and Mukul Roy.A section of party leaders, who spoke to PTI on the condition of anonymity, said if the BJP fails to conduct theproposed Rath Yatra, it would send a wrong message to the rank and file of the party."We are waiting for the court's verdict. We have alsocalled a meeting of party workers at 2 pm," said a seniorstate BJP leader.Asked to comment on media reports that BJP chief Shah would not be coming for the yatra, the party's state president Dilip Ghosh said he was not aware of it.Ghosh had earlier in the day said his party has fullfaith in the judiciary and hoped it would be able tokick-start its Rath Yatra campaign from Friday."Whenever we have wanted to take out a rally orconduct a political programme, the state government has triedto stop it either by denying us permission or tried to create procedural hurdles," he alleged.Ghosh and other party leaders also offered puja at theMadan Mohan Mandir here. PTI PNT MM RBT DVDV