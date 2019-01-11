BJP convention: roads around Ramlila Maidan turn saffron

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The roads around Ramlila Maidan and adjoining areas near New Delhi railway station turned saffron as thousands of BJP leaders from across the country are descending down in the national capital for the party's two-day national council meeting which began here Friday. Leaders of Delhi BJP tasked with preparations for the meet said over 12,000 registrations were made but the gathering was bigger as all top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and Chief Minister's of BJP ruled states were attending the important event before the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. "This time around we made over 12000 registrations of delegates online and each delegate was provided a unique QR code for verification," said Delhi BJP leader Harsh Malhotra. The roads around Ramlila Ground were saffronised with hoardings and posters of party leaders and scores of partymen roaming around to seek information from stalls of each state unit of the party set up near the Civic Centre. Heavy security arrangements were in place in view of the meet.A temporary PMO has been set up at the venue for the Prime Minister and an office has also been prepared for Shah. Delhi BJP general secretary Ravinder Gupta said over 1000 party workers have been deployed for successful completion of the meeting. "Meals keeping taste of partymen from different parts of the country have been prepared for over 12,000 persons. Also, separate arrangements for cooking of food for 500 dignitaries have been put in place," Gupta said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who attended the event on its first day, will conclude it with his valedictory address on Saturday. PTI VIT RCJ