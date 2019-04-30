BJP corners Rahul on citizenship issue; says lost credibility by lying on Rafale issue: BJP

(Eds: Updating with details, incorporating all related stories) New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The BJP Tuesday tried to corner Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the Home Ministry's notice on his citizenship status by describing him as a "man of mysteries", and questioned which one is real - "Rahul Gandhi London wale or Lutyens wale".The party also attacked Gandhi scion over Tuesday's proceedings in the Supreme Court, in which the apex court asked him to file one more affidavit relating to his alleged contemptuous "chowkidar chor hai" remark attributing to the court, saying that he has lost his credibility and the arrogance of the dynasty has been punctured. Addressing a press conference at the party, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the entire Rahul Gandhi's citizenship saga is a story of three Cs -- citizenship, confusion and clarification.The Home Ministry has served a notice to Rahul Gandhi, asking him to clarify within a fortnight his "factual position" on a complaint questioning his citizenship status.The notice was served following a representation from BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy.Citing the letter, the Home Ministry said it has been brought out that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 with Gandhi as one of its directors.Describing Rahul Gandhi as "man of mysteries", Patra said if one creates a confusion he has to clarify. "Rahul is a synonym of confusion and he has become a man of mysteries. We would like to ask him which one is real - Rahul Gandhi London wale or Rahul Gandhi Lutyens wale," Patra said. He also alleged that Gandhi scion chose to become a UK citizen by choice, but perhaps wants to remain an Indian citizen as he is the MP in the Lok Sabha and does politics here. Patra also denied that there is political vendetta behind the notice issued by the Home Ministry, saying this is a clarification that the country seeks.He said allegations of dual citizenship against Rahul Gandhi are based on authentic documents, which include registration papers, dissolution and annual returns of Backops Limited, in which he was director.Later in a different press conference, party's another spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao took on Gandhi-scion for "incorrectly" attributing his 'chowkidar chor hai' remark to the Supreme Court, saying perhaps he is the first Congress president who has "disgraced himself" by repeatedly uttering lies and apologising in the court."By his utterances and his admission of having lied, Rahul Gandhi has lost the most important attribute for a political leader, that is credibility," Rao said.Talking about the ongoing proceedings in the apex court in the matter, in which the court had asked the Congress chief to file another affidavit, the BJP leader said, "arrogance of the dynasty has been punctured".The court's proceedings in this case have signalled a message that however high one may imagine himself, but the law is above all.Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's another leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who is also the petitioner in the case, said a lie was being told and a Constitutional body was being dragged into it. "He was not only lying, but also cited Supreme Court to substantiate his lie. It was an attempt to mislead the people at a time when general election are underway in the country," she said.The Supreme Court Tuesday asked Rahul Gandhi to file a fresh affidavit as he did not directly admit his mistake for incorrectly attributing the allegedly contemptuous "chowkidar chor hai" remark to the apex court in the Rafale verdict.Gandhi on Monday, following the formal notice issued to him by the apex court on a criminal contempt petition filed against him by BJP MP Lekhi, has written the word "regret" in bracket. The apex court on April 15 had given a categorical clarification that in its Rafale verdict there was no occasion for it to make a mention of the contemptuous observation that "chowkidar Narendra Modi chor hain" as has been attributed to it by Gandhi. PTI JTR VIT ASG KJ