BJP councilor Sunita Kangra elected new mayor of SDMC

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) BJP councilor Sunita Kangra was unanimously elected as the mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in the general house meeting of the civic body on Friday. The BJP-ruled municipal corporation also unanimously elected party councilor Raj Dutt Gahlot as the new deputy mayor. Kangra, councilor from Madipur ward, said her priorities are cleanliness, education and parking facilities for the residents of South Delhi. Outgoing mayor Narendra Chawla, Bhupendra Gupta (both from the BJP) and Vedpal of the Congress were elected as members of SDMC's standing committee, said a senior officer of the civic body. Five nominations were filled for the three vacant posts of standing committee members. AAP councilor Abdul Wajid Khan and BJP councilor Col (retired) B K Obroi had withdrawn their names, the officer said.