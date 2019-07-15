BJP creates ruckus in House over minister's questioning MLA's intention behind query

Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) The BJP Monday created an uproar in the Rajasthan legislative assembly over Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh questioning the intention of a party MLA behind raising a particular query in the House. Protesting against the minister questioning BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf's intention behind raising the query, the opposition party legislators stormed the Well of the House, leading to its adjournment of for nearly half an hour.While replying to a question on the government's plan to run hotels of the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) in public private partnership mode, the minister said it was a scheme of the former BJP government and the present government has taken no such decision. As Saraf mentioned that the chief secretary had held a meeting over the issue in April 2019, the minister asked what was the MLA's intention behind the question.Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore objected to the minister's comment, prompting other BJP MLAs too to join the issue.Other BJP MLAs began shouting slogans against the government and stormed the Well demanding apology from the minister. They also staged a dharna in the House. Speaker C P Joshi asked the members to return to their seats and maintain order in the House, but the opposition party MLAs ignored the command. Amid the uproar, the speaker called for other listed questions. But with the opposition members being in the well and refusing to return to their seats to resume questioning, the speaker adjourned the house.When the house reassembled, Speaker Joshi said the minister had no wrong intention in making his remark. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, however, contended that instead of the speaker, the minister himself should say it. The minister then intervened and said he had no wrong intention. He also said the opposition misled the house over his comment. PTI SDA RAXRAX