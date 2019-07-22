BJP delegation calls upon LG over 'massive scam' in classrooms' construction

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A BJP delegation on Monday called upon Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, complaining against an alleged massive scam in construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.The delegation led by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta claimed that the government made payments for 8,089 classrooms built till March this year, but a verification revealed that less than 6,000 rooms have been constructed. Baijal assured that he will seek a report from the Delhi chief secretary and the AAP government in this regard and refer the matter to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) after that, Gupta said.The delegation said that the construction work was done without calling tenders and the costs were enhanced to the tune of 30 per cent to 90 per cent in the name of richer specifications.It also alleged that funds were siphoned off and the payments were made twice for the same work. ?Out of the Delhi government's 1,038 schools, there are still 800 schools in which over 100 students study in one classroom, Gupta said, adding there are no toilets in some and construction work in 60 per cent schools is incomplete. PTI SLB DPB