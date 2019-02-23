BJP delegation from AP meets Piyush Goyal, demands rly zone in Visakhapatnam

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A delegation of BJP leaders from Andhra Pradesh met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday and demanded formation of a railway zone in Visakhapatnam.In a memorandum submitted to Goyal, they said the North Andhra region, which consists of Srikaulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, is very backward and needs impetus for development."This region has been eagerly looking at the Centre for granting the railway zone ever since our government was formed in 2014. Sanction of a railway zone to North Andhra would make the people of this region jubilant and this will also trigger faster socio-economic development in this region," it stated.It also stated that this was an important demand of the region, socially, economically, emotionally and politically.The Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders said during the 2014 general elections they had assured the public that a railway zone would come up Visakhapatnam.Sources said the railway minister responded positively to the demand and assured the delegation that he would look into the matter.The issue of Visakhapatnam Railway Zone has been wavering for quite some time now. Earlier, it was reported that a parliamentary sub-committee is still studying the feasibility of setting up a separate railway zone in the state. Several internal committees of railways have however said that it was not feasible, both financially and operationally. PTI ASG NSD