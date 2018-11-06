BJP delegation meets J-K Guv over party leader's killing

Jammu, Nov 6 (PTI)A delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) BJP Tuesday met Governor Satya Pal Malik and sought the immediate arrest of those behind the killing of party leader Anil Parihar and his brother. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation impressed upon the Governor that the minorities of the state were being compelled to abandon their homes as part of a "planned conspiracy".This is a very serious matter and the government must restore and maintain the faith of the people in the rule of law, National vice president and J-K in-charge of the BJP Avinash Rai Khanna told reporters here.The delegation urged the Governor to direct the state administration, especially the police, to nab those responsible for the killings soon, while ensuring that such incidents do not repeat in future.They also pressed for providing adequate compensation to the victim's family. Malik was further informed that several key party leaders in Kishtwar should be provided security so that they can serve the people without any fear, Khanna said. Parihar, the state secretary of the BJP in J-K was gunned down along with his brother, Anil by unidentified assailants in Kishtwar on Thursday. "A sort of economic terrorism is being carried out in Kishtwar and other areas of erstwhile Doda district with a planned conspiracy to compel the minorities to abandon their homes," Khanna alleged further. Corroborating Khanna's views, BJP MLA Sat Sharma said the killings were aimed at frightening and demoralising the nationalists in the state and force them to migrate.The fear among minorities has to be removed and an atmosphere of peace and security has to be developed for which the administration has to work relentlessly by nabbing culprits at the earliest, he said. PTI AB RHL