BJP delegation meets JK Guv, discusses security situation

Jammu, Dec 3 (PTI) A three-member delegation of the BJP Monday called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik here to discuss the prevailing security situation in the state, an official spokesperson said.Led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Ravinder Raina, the delegation that included General secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul and former minister Sunil Sharma Malik met Malik at the Raj Bhavan, the official said.The leaders of the saffron party shared their views regarding the security situation and the overall development in the state as well as various important matters related to the people, the official said. Meanwhile, three other delegations including Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, led by its chairman cum chief executive councillor, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, also met the Governor. Namgyal led delegation requested the governor to urge centre for granting Union Territory status to Ladakh, opening of Kailash Mansarovar route from Ladakh and inclusion of Bhoti language in the 8th schedule of the constitution, the spokesman said.The spokesman said Director Sainik Welfare (DSW), Jammu, Brig (Retd) Harcharan Singh briefed the governor about the various ongoing schemes, including the preparation of new target oriented programmes, for promoting the welfare of all serving personnel and ex-servicemen who belong to the state. Malik stressed the need for ensuring prompt settling of the grievances and problems faced by the serving and retired defence services personnel, their families, widows and dependents, he said.He said state chief commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides I D Soni and commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, J&K, M M Joshi apprised the governor about the ongoing programmes and future plans of the Organisation to strengthen scouts and guides movement in the state.PTI TAS RHL