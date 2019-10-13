BJP delegation to visit South Korea as part of 'knowledge exchange' programme

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) As part of its initiative to exchange knowledge with political parties and leaders from across the world, a delegation of the BJP will undertake a week-long tour of South Korea starting Monday.The purpose of the visit is to foster better relations between India and South Korea, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said in a statement.The delegation headed by party general secretary P Muralidhar Rao will try to understand the Korean society and help them understand India better, it said, adding that there will also be interaction with Indians staying there.The BJP leaders will also visit the border between North and South Korea, it said.As part of the preparations for the tour, the delegation has met experts on matters pertaining to South Korea, groups working on trade related issues from various business and industry associations like FICCI, PHD Chamber and the former Indian Ambassadors to South Korea in addition to being briefed by the Korean embassy, the statement said.India has initiated 'Look East' policy under which it has identified the potential partners in the region with whom mutually beneficial targets can be achieved, the BJP said.With Korea's look South policy, it is clear that the Indian and Korean visions converge and offer an opportunity to synergise this untapped potential, it said. PTI KR RHL