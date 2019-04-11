BJP demands Mehbooba's arrest for 'instigating' Kashmiris

Jammu, Apr 10 (PTI) Lashing out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for allegedly instigating people to defy a ban of vehicular movement on the national highway connecting Jammu with Srinagar, the BJP Wednesday demanded that she be arrested for trying to create law and order problem."FIR should been registered against former CM Mehbooba Mufti for statements to instigate the public to defy vehicular ban on highway on Wednesdays and Sundays," the chief spokesperson of J&K Bharatiya Janata Party, Sunil Sethi, told reporters here."We demand the arrest of Mehbooba Mufti for instigating public to break law," he added.The BJP leader said Mufti wants to create "chaos for pity political gains".He said "perhaps" that is what Mufti desires as she may get more votes by instigating public.Sethi noted that politics in the state has gone to the "lowest ebb" when a former chief minister has no regard for law.He said restrictions on vehicular traffic of civilians on these two days in a week is well a thought-out strategy to stop recurrence of Pulwama-like incidents. PTI AB ABHABH