BJP demands probe into properties of 'corrupt' J-K politicians

Jammu, Jul 23 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday bated for major probe into the wealth of "questionable" politicians and bureaucrats of Jammu and Kashmir, days after Governor Satya Pal Malik asserted that many political leaders of the state were neck deep in corruption. The Governor had stoked a controversy during his address at a function in Kargil on Sunday when he said militants should stop killing innocent people and target the corrupt. "These boys who have picked up guns are killing their own people, they are killing PSOs (personal security officer) and SPOs (special police officers). Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any of them?" he had said. The state BJP unit said the Governor's statement should be seen as an "alarm", adding properties of politicians suspected of doing wrong should be probed. The party said the policies of NC, Congress and PDP, during their rule, created a deep-rooted atmosphere of corruption and are responsible for the emergence of militancy in the state. "The properties of questionable politicians and bureaucrats should be disclosed in public after getting the same investigated by competent agencies," BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta told reporters here.He said all such politicians should be send behind the bars in a stern message to the corrupt people in the state. Gupta also criticised US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought his mediation in the Kashmir issue. "No government at the Centre has ever called for the involvement of a third party in reference to talks on the Kashmir issue," he said.