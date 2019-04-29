BJP deploys vice president Shyam Jaju to boost Gambhir's poll campaign

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Upset over the "poor" management of the election campaign of its celebrity candidate from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, the BJP leadership has deployed the party's vice president Shyam Jaju to give a boost to the former cricketer's political debut.Gambhir, a newcomer in politics, is learning the ropes but much depends on the quality of support he gets in his campaigning from local BJP leaders which has not been "up to the mark" so far, said a top BJP leader."Jaju has been deployed to run the poll campaign of Gambhir, which is suffering from poor management. He has taken charge with immediate effect by holding meetings with local party setup and making some changes in media team of the East Delhi candidate," he said.Jaju is incharge of the party's Delhi unit affairs.In the past few days, Gambhir has been a target of sustained attack by AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi who has accused him of having two voter identity cards and violations of model code of conduct."The Delhi BJP leaders assigned the task of running an effective and smooth campaign on behalf of Gambhir failed to come out with a strategy to retaliate against attack on him by the opposition," said the party leader.A major "goof up" by poll managers of Gambhir was revealed on Sunday when he was held up for couple of hours as no permission was taken for the vehicle which was to be used for his roadshow in Patparganj area of East Delhi constituency, party sources said.The party has strengthened the media team handling Gambhir's campaign by inducting seasoned member of Delhi BJP's media cell and spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor for effective communication with print and electronic media reporters.Delhi BJP general secretary Rajiv Babbar, incharge of East Delhi constituency, party MLA OP Sharma and other office-bearers were also part of the campaign machinery of Gambhir.Atishi has been at the forefront of attack on Gambhir and has come up with several complaints of violations of model code of conduct against him.Gambhir was given ticket on East Delhi seat by replacing sitting BJP MP Maheish Girri.A triangular contest is on the cards, with Gambhir pitted against Atishi and former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely. PTI VIT VIT ABHABH