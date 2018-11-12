BJP didn't deny ticket to anyone based on religion: Spokesperson

(Eds: Adding a word in para 5 ) Jaipur, Nov 12 (PTI) A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party's first list for the Rajasthan assembly election did not feature a single Muslim candidate, the party said Monday no candidate was denied an election ticket due to religion or caste. "It has been the Congress' policy to distribute tickets on the basis of caste and religion, but the BJP does not believe in any such thinking," party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said at a press conference here. The saffron party's first list of 131 candidates, released late Sunday night, did not have a Muslim, prompting the Congress to accuse the party of side-lining the community. Replying to a question on the mediation of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, Trivedi said the government was ready to accept all the suggestions and solutions given by anyone on the issue. Trivedi claimed that the saffron party never made the Ayodhya dispute an election issue and asked the Congress to clarify its stand. "The government will help in resolving all the hurdles coming before building the Ram temple, but the issue is now pending before the Supreme Court," he added. PTI AGHMB