BJP diverting attention of popple from real issues: Pilot

Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday said the BJP has coined a new definition of nationalism to divert the attention of the people from "real issues". He said the BJP had made tall promises to the people in the last election but "failed" to deliver. "The BJP is diverting public attention from basic issues of unemployment, inflation and farmers issues to cover up its failures of the last five years. They are manipulating emotions and have coined a new definition of nationalism," Pilot said. It is doing this to get votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said. Pilot also said the armed forces should not be dragged into politics. The BJP is hiding behind the acts of armed forces to hide their "failures", he said. Pilot said the UPA was getting bigger and it will form the next government at the Centre. "The UPA is becoming stronger. The number of allies is increasing. The BJP is losing its allies after the party lost three assembly elections last year," he said. PTI SDA AQS