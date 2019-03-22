BJP election panel meets to finalise more candidates for LS polls

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The BJP central election committee met here on Friday to finalise the party's candidates in several states for the Lok Sabha elections with its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, taking part in the exercise. The states, where the party's nominees for the polls were discussed, included Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Goa.The BJP had on Thursday released its first list of 184 candidates for the elections to 543-member Lok Sabha. Names of Modi and Shah figured in the list with the prime minister being fielded from Varanasi, the constituency he currently represents in the Lok Sabha. The highlight of the list was the party's decision to field Shah from Gandhinagar in place of its veteran leader L K Advani. PTI JTR KR SMN