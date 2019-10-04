BJP expels member for contesting against party's official nominee in HP

Shimla, Oct 4 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh on Friday expelled former Sirmour zila parishad chairperson Dayal Payari for contesting the Pacchad Assembly bypoll against the party's official nominee. In a statement, state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti said Dayal Pyari has been expelled from the party for six years as she was contesting elections as an Independent candidate against party's official nominee Reena Kashyap from Pachhad (SC) seat. Similarly, local BJP worker Rakesh Chaudhary was also expelled from the party for six years for contesting elections as an Independent candidate against BJP nominee Vishal Nehriya, he added. A total of 12 candidates are trying their luck from Pachhad and Dharamsala seats. A triangular contest is expected among former Zila Parishad member Reena Kashyap (BJP), former minister Gangu Ram Musafir (Congress) and Dayal Pyari (Independent) in Pachhad, where five candidates are in the fray. On the other hand, a direct contest is expected between Congress's Vijay Inder Karan and BJP's Vishal Nehriya in Dharamshala, where seven candidates are trying their luck.The two seats had fallen vacant after sitting BJP MLAs Suresh Kashyap (Pachhad) and Kishan Kapoor (Dharamshala) were elected to Lok Sabha. The voting will be held on October 21 and the results will be out on October 24. PTI DJI SNESNE