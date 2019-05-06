BJP expresses shock over 'conspiracy' against Modi

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The BJP on Monday expressed "shock" over a video in which Tej Bahadur Yadav, a sacked BSF soldier whose nomination as SP candidate from Varanasi was rejected by the EC, is purportedly talking about assassinating Prime Minister Narendra Modi.BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said the video illustrates how in the face of imminent defeat political rivals have degenerated into using violent methods.Some news channels have shown the video but have not vouched for its authenticity.Rao said in a statement that the Maharashtra police had last year unearthed a conspiracy of urban Naxals to kill Modi."It is very shocking that yet another conspiracy to assassinate the prime minister has come to light by someone who was drafted as a Lok Sabha candidate against the PM in Varanasi by the Samajwadi Party. In a stunning video, Tej Bahadur Yadav is heard asking for Rs 50 crore to assassinate Modi," he alleged. Referring to the purported video, Rao alleged that Tej Bahadur is also seen accepting that he has links with terror outfits like Hizbul Mujahidden and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).He said the BJP requested all democratically spirited individuals, institutions and political parties to condemn such violent plans in an unequivocal manner.He accused the Congress of siding with "plotters" when the police had claimed to have busted the Naxal conspiracy against Modi.The Samajwadi Party had fielded Tej Bahadur as its candidate against Modi but the Election Commission rejected his nomination papers, saying he had not furnished all details sought by it. PTI KR AAR