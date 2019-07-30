BJP extending patronage to rape-accused MLA Sengar: Opposition

(Eds: with fresh updates) Lucknow, Jul 30 (PTI) Opposition Congress, BSP and SP on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of "extending patronage" to party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been accused of raping a minor girl.Jailed BJP MLA Sengar and nine others were booked for murder on Monday, a day after the car in which the 19-year old rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.The Unnao rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy" behind the Sunday's car crash.In a tweet, BSP president Mayawati said, "The meeting of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj with the rape-accused BJP MLA in jail proved that the raped accused are continuously getting the patronage of the ruling BJP...The Supreme Court needs to take cognizance of it."Congress workers led by leader of the Legislature Party Ajay Kumar Lallu staged a dharna, demanding expulsion of the BJP lawmaker from the party."Government has become criminal-friendly. It should act impartially but it appears to be standing alongside the one who is committing one crime after the other. The government's role is not impartial. We are demanding justice for the victims and they accuse us of doing politics," senior party leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh said.Congressmen were later taken into custody after they tried to break the security cordon and march towards the BJP office."We have been put up at a temporary jail in the Eco Garden and we will remain here till the government ensures justice to the rape survivor and her family," Lallu told PTI over phone.Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who met the family members of the rape survivor at the hospital, held the government fully responsible for the accident."Can the state government not ensure justice to this beti (daughter). What is the fault of the family members? If something happens to the two injured who will be responsible for it," Yadav asked.According to doctors at the KGMU Trauma Centre, both the injured are on ventilator support and their condition was being monitored.Earlier in the day, family members of the rape survivor sat on a dharna outside the Trauma Centre, demanding that her uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in the Rae Bareli jail, be granted parole to perform the last rites of his wife and sister-in-law who had died in the Rae Bareli road accident on Sunday.The dharna however came to an end on the mediation of the SP president.The court also granted a short-term bail to Mahesh Singh to attend his wife's cremation on Wednesday.The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into the road accident.A woman belonging to Makhi police station area in Unnao had alleged that Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, raped her teenage daughter at his residence in 2017.The case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.Sengar, who is an accused in the rape case, was arrested on April 13 last year.PTI SAB IJT